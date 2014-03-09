An FIR was filed by the election flying squad against Puducherry BJP leaders as food distributed at the party’s women’s wing meeting was seen as violation of the model code of conduct.

Grand Bazaar police filed the FIR based on a complaint by the squad. This is the first FIR filed in the Union Territory after the model code of conduct came into force.

The meeting was called on occasion of the Women’s Day. After the meeting, food was distributed without proper permission, which violates the model code, according to officials. Flying squad questioned party vice-president, Paranthaman. The FIR is filed under S.171 of IPC and S.123 of Representation of the People Act.