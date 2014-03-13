UT Prestigious Seat for Pondy 'Samys'

Debjani Dutta By

The Puducherry Lok Sabha seat has become a prestige issue between Union Minister of State for PMO V Narayanasamy and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, with both expected to go all out to win the seat.

As both nurse grouses against each other, the Lok Sabha election has become a forum for each of them to try and prove their superiority over the other.

In fact, Chief Minister Rangasamy despite being a former Congressman whose party is now in alliance with BJP, is also taking the chance to get even with Narayanasamy. At the time of announcement to contest in the BJP-led alliance, the portrait of AICC president Sonia Gandhi still adorned the Chief Minister’s chamber. Moreover, the portraits of other Congress leaders could be seen in the party office. Rangasamy, who has been maintaining that Narayanasamy was putting blocks in his governance, by manipulating the flow of funds from the Centre and intimidating bureaucrats now feels that if BJP comes to power he would get his due share from the Centre. Besides, if his candidate wins the elections it will not only be a victory over Narayanasamy, but also have a member in the Lok Sabha who would toe his line and pursue files at the Centre.

On the other hand, for Narayanasamy, who would be seeking a re-election if fielded by the party, will be up against Rangasamy’s candidate and winning would be of utmost importance. Already the Congress, which is yet to strike an alliance, has suffered a setback in Bahour through the nomination of former Speaker R Radhakrishnan by All India NR Congress as its candidate.

Though Radhakrishnan resigned from the Congress, the Pradesh Congress Committee had not accepted his resignation. In fact the Congress was banking on him to secure votes in their favour from his Bahour Assembly constituency. He was recently appointed by PCC to head the committee to take care of poll activities in Bahour Assembly constituency. PCC also included six men recommended by Radhakrishnan from Bahour in the district congress committee. Importantly, Congress had also not constituted the block congress committee in Bahour and the existing committee also comprises all his men. The constituency has an electorate of 26,779 and the party will have to appoint new men to make a dent.

In this circumstance, the nomination of Radhakrishnan had set the Congress thinking to working out new strategies to ensure the party’s victory. Congress is also toying with the idea of nominating another candidate instead of Narayanasamy.