Home States Tamil Nadu

NDA Needs to Settle UT row

With the dust settling on the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in TN, focus is now expected to turn on the lone LS constituency in Puducherry.

Published: 21st March 2014 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2014 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

With the dust settling on the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in TN, focus is now expected to turn on the lone LS constituency in Puducherry.

Controversy over the seat erupted when the All India N R Congress announced former Assembly Speaker R Radhakrishnan as its candidate on March 12. Party founder and Chief Minister N Rangaswamy had claimed that AINRC would be part of the NDA. However, the PMK announced the candidature of RKR Anantharaman.

A  PMK leader told Express that the chief minister’s announcement that his party was part of the NDA was a self-proclaimed one and not endorsed by the BJP. He pointed to Rangasamy’s absence during Thursday’s press conference, when BJP national president Rajnath Singh announced the seat-sharing arrangements among allies in TN. Later, State BJP chief Pon Radhakrishnan listed out the constituencies allocated to the allies, besides the names of 36 parties that had extended its support to the alliance. “The AINRC did not figure in them,” the PMK leader said.

Asked about Rangasamy’s arrival at the venue and meeting with Rajnath Singh on Thursday, he claimed it was merely a courtesy call. Speaking to Express, Puducherry PMK candidate Anantharaman said he had been campaigning in the seat for the last six months.

In Puducherry, BJP State president M Viswaswaran insisted that AINRC would contest the Puducherry seat. ”Since Rangasamy had arrived late he could not be present on the dais and hence only TN seats have been announced.’’

Later, Rajnath tried to set to rest speculation with a Tweet welcoming him into the NDA. But that didn’t clarify the status of the seat allocation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp