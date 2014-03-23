The National Fishworkers Forum (NFF) has urged political parties to include their demand for a separate ministry for fisheries and fishermen welfare in their election manifesto.

M Ilango, chairperson, NFF, also demanded the fishermen community to be declared a Scheduled Tribe, as recommended by the Mandal Commission.

Also, he demanded diesel and kerosene should be sold to fishermen at production cost, without inclusion of excise duty, service tax, sales tax and other duties. Whenever waiver of loan is provided to agricultural sector at the time of natural disaster, it should be extended to fishermen also.

Besides, loans should be provided to fishermen at four percent rate of interest through nationalized banks.

Apart from this, Ilango said that without considering the fishermen community as just a ‘vote bank’, they ought to be offered sufficient representation in the ensuing central cabinet to be formed after the Lok Sabha election.

During the last 65 years, it is a clear fact that no major national party had ever offered a Cabinet Minister’s post to fishermen; instead, these parties proscribed our community, he said.

Only once in 1996, when a small political party had the opportunity during its ten months tenure, a fisherman from Bihar was offered a post of MOS in the Central Government, he said.