Vote for Party that Supports Farmers: Assn

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, led by Dr M R Sivasami, has resolved not to support any political party blindly in the forthcoming general elections.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of the sangam’s State executive committee meeting chaired by M R Sivasami here on Friday. “We have supported many parties in elections for many years to ensure victory for them but they never tried to address the issues faced by farming community,” said  Sivasami.

Because of this indifferent attitude by the parties and governments headed by them, many farmers were forced to desert their professions while a sizeable section of them had even resorted to committing suicide.

“We have made a fervent appeal to the farmers of the State not to support parties blindly but vote based on assurance given by them to support farmers,” he said. The association has been demanding to divert the benefit of National Rural Employment Generation scheme for farming activities, direct subsidy assistance for farming, implementation of drought relief programmes, amendments in wildlife Act to protect crops from animals, severe action against polluting industries, waiver of loans for farmers, among other demands,” he said.

