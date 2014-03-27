Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Wednesday sought police security to its key leader and Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

PMK deputy general secretary A Saravanan submitted a petition to district's Superintendent of Police Asra Garg in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that several PMK candidates contesting April 24 polls were being attacked by anti-social elements.

As the party apprehended that Anbumani, son of party founder leader S Ramadoss, might also be attacked, they sought police security, Saravanan said.

PMK is contesting eight seats in Tamil Nadu as part of an alliance with BJP.

When contacted, the SP said the PMK's petition would be considered based on realities.

Meanwhile, the party has deployed its cadres dressed in a special uniform for Anbumani's security.