While the Chief Minister’s work in the last three years has worked positively for Parthiban in the election campaign, his simple personality and understanding of local issues has helped him win the minds of voters. While campaigning near Sholavandan, a group of women surrounded him asking what he would do for them. Parthiban used his knowledge of local culture to answer them. “If you invite me for a family function in your house, you would expect me to present moi (monetary gift given during a happy occasion) and have food at your house. Our present Theni Congress MP Aaron Rashid will send the gift through a third person and never visit your house. But I am one among you. I will personally hand over the gift and have food in your house,” said Parthiban. While interacting with voters above 60 years of age, he recollects memories of MGR to woo them.

The humble farmer, who has held various positions, including that of Panchayat president and chairman of primary agricultural bank has been appreciated for his honesty both by local villagers and party cadre.