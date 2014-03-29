Rajini Fan to Contest from Tiruchy Seat

SJ Michael Collins By

Though superstar Rajinikanth, who has been evading politics for more than a decade despite appeals from several leaders, a group of his fans here have decided to field a candidate from the club in the Lok Sabha election to prove people await his plunge into politics.

S Stalin Pushparaj (43), an office bearer of the actor’s fan club from Subramaniapuram here, has decided to contest the poll under a party titled ‘Rajini Dravida Munnedra Kazhagam’. “Since Thalaivar had not said anything to us about contesting the polls, we have decided to field our own candidate.”

Stalin, who is planning to file nominations on Saturday said, “Our only wish is to make Superstar enter politics.” Stalin, who is a small time realtor, had earlier tried to bring club members from Coimbatore, Madurai, Karur and Pudukkottai together and form a party, ‘Rajini Dravida Munnedra Kazhagam’. “We went to Delhi to register the party with the symbol of ‘Baba muthirai’. However, the LS election works commenced by then. So the EC asked us to wait till the polls are over,” Stalin said.

When asked whether Rajinikanth knew about their plans, Stalin paused and said, “You know, he will never allow this and so we have not sought his permission. But it is our duty to prove his strength in the State and it has been decided to use Tiruchy as a testing ground.”