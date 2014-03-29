The two Dravidian parties, AIADMK and DMK, came under the scanner of the Elections Department after they provided water, food packets and tea and samosa at the party meetings. The flying squad booked cases against both the parties for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Sources said that the AIADMK had held a meeting at a hotel here on March 23 to discuss the preparations for party chief and Chief Minister J Jayalalitha’s public meeting.

Ministers M C Sampath, Kamaraj, Member of Parlaiament Semmalai, Puducherry secretary of the party A Anbazhagan, candidate M V Omlingam and other party functionaries who were present at the meeting were given mineral water bottles.

The Elections Department on March 25 filed an FIR against the party for distributing water bottles at the meeting in the hotel.

Meanwhile, in another instance, the flying squad during a check intercepted vehicles carrying around 2,750 food packets in Mullodoi on Puducherry Cuddalore road. The food packets were meant for distribution at Jayalalithaa’s public meeting on March 27.

A case registered filed against AIADMK man Karunamurthy for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The flying squad also booked Model Code of Conduct violation case against the DMK women’s wing secretary Nirmala Sundaramurthy for serving samosa and tea to participants at a Women’s Day celebration organised at the party office on March 8.

The Odiansalai police registered an FIR against the DMK leader on March 27.