Villupuram Custodial Death: Jaya Grants Rs.5L Aid to Kin of Victim

Expressing deep grief over the death of R Jayavelu of Goundanur in Krishnagiri district on May 7 while he was under police custody, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Monday granted a financial assistance of Rs.Five lakh to the family of the deceased. She said the Inspector attached to the Villupuram Railway Police station and four constables have been suspended in this connection and that further action would be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing inquiries.

Jayavelu was a seller of books and newspapers on the platforms of Villupuram railway station. He was taken into custody by the police for enquiries following a complaint of a passenger alleging that Jayavelu had stolen some of his possessions. Later, he was taken to hospital following complaint of chest pain where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister granted a solatium of Rs.Three lakh each to the families of two women who were killed when an uprooted Banyan tree fell on them on May 8. The incident took place when both women were engaged in their work in Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation at Nelliyalam village in Nilgiris district. The Chief Minister conveyed her deepest condolences to the families of the two victims - Janaki and Maheswari. The Chief Minister also granted Rs.25,000 to Seethalakshmi, who has suffered serious injuries.