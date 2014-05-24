COIMBATORE: In a belated and controversial move, the Higher Education Department literally reissued old guidelines for admissions to arts and science colleges for the academic year 2014-15.

The guidelines shall also be applicable to minority-administered institutions, overlooking a Madras High Court verdict exempting them from these rules.

Academics have assailed the guidelines issued vide an order dated May 21, saying that not only has the order come late as admission to undergraduate programmes has been almost completed in private and aided colleges, but it also fails to incorporate much-needed reforms.

“The 2014-15 admission guidelines appear to be a carbon copy of the previous year’s Government Order on the same subject,” says M Ravichandran, a professor at a Chennai college.

“Although the order mentions about a committee comprising Joint Directors of Collegiate Education and Principals, which was constituted to suggest changes to the 2013-14 guidelines, in reality its recommendations do not find any place in this year’s guidelines,” pointed out C R Ravi, an associate professor at a government-aided college in Chennai.

Since the results of the State Board Class XII examinations were released on May 9, all institutions except the government arts and science colleges have already admitted students to various undergraduate courses. Besides, many colleges had allegedly forced students to opt for courses in the evening college and only later granted admission to others in the day college programmes.

A controversial clause in the guidelines states: “In respect of aided courses and unaided courses in minority colleges, 50 per cent of seats shall be filled by students belonging to minority concerned and the balance 50 per cent of the seats shall be filled by following the rule of reservation.”

However, academics pointed out that in January the Madras High Court, while allowing a petition from the Loyola College in Chennai, had held that the admission guidelines cannot be made applicable to minority institutions. “The said (admission) guidelines cannot override the mother of all laws, namely, Constitution of India, more particularly Article 15 (5) of the Constitution and the Statue, namely, the Tamil Nadu Act 12 of 2006,” the court said.

“There is a strong need for the Government to take a comprehensive view of the entire issue and prefer a Special Leave Petition before the SC by ensuring that the rule of reservation is complied with,” says Ravichandran.