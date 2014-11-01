MADURAI: Taking a serious view of sexual abuse against poor children by foreign pedophiles, Justice N Kirubakaran of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) has called for complete records on the issue from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. The court also suo motu impleaded the Ministry as a third respondent in a petition filed by a Briton, who has been accused of being a pedophile.

“Since the interest of the children is involved and it is also brought to the notice of this court that many children are abused by the foreigners, it is appropriate to implead the Union of India represented by its Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, suo moto as third respondent,” the judge said in a brief interim order.

Justice Kirubakaran has sought the response of the Ministry to three questions. One, whether the Ministry has details with regard to the number of children abused in various parts of the country? If so, it should provide the details year-wise and state-wise. Two, is has asked if foreigners were sexually abusing children in the guise of giving them good education and adoption. Thirdly, the court wanted to know the steps taken by the Ministry to prevent the foreigners from having access to children taking advantage of their poverty.

The judge gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Jonathan Robinson, a British national, who was accused of sexually abusing children at an orphanage in Tirunelveli. The accused foreigner claimed that he was patronising the Grail Trust orphanage at Valliyur village in Tirunelveli district. However, on a complaint from a Bangalore-based non-governmental organisaton named ‘Justice and Care’, the police had registered a case accusing him of abusing boys in the orphanage from 2011 onwards.

Acting on the complaint, the Valliyur Judicial Magistrate had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Jonathan under the Extradition Act. Besides, the police had issued a red corner notice against him based on the extradition treaty entered into between Indian and United Kingdom. Jonathan claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and moved the High Court seeking to quash the non-bailable warrant and the red corner notice against him.