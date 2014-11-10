CHENNAI: The recently appointed Tamil Nadu Congress president EVKS Elangovan met with DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on Sunday and said he would also be meeting senior leaders of the beleaguered Left parties.

Though he insisted that his meeting with the DMK chief as a ‘courtesy call’ in view of his recent appointment, the move struck the resonance of attempts to reach out to former allies at a time when he is facing a split in the state unit.

“I paid Mr Karunanidhi a courtesy call and sought his blessings. Despite political differences, he is a senior Tamil citizen who belongs to a family of self-respect movement,” said Elangovan. “I will also be meeting CPI veteran Nallakannu and CPM stalwart Sankaraiyya,” he added.

The timing of Elangovan’s visit gains significance against the backdrop of the new breakaway faction of the Congress to be launched by former Union Minister GK Vasan. The Congress Party has been political persona non grata in Tamil Nadu in recent years, thanks not only to the crushing anti-incumbency and scam taints it has suffered across the country, but also because of its stance in favour of Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa during the island military’s offensive in 2009.

With Vasan breaking away and giving himself a fighting chance by distancing himself from the unfavourable perception of the Congress Party, Elangovan’s meetings with former allies is an indication of which way the battered party is likely to lean in times to come.

The meeting may also be seen in the context of the attempts of the BJP to strengthen its presence in the State, following the rout of the Congress-led UPA in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.