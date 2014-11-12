CHENNAI: “India will be incomplete without Tamil,” asserted BJP MP Tarun Vijay, who has endeared himself to Tamil aficionados with his crusade to promote Tamil language and its literature among North Indians.

The former editor of the RSS mouthpiece, Panchajanya, was here on Tuesday to attend a felicitation function organised by Vetri Thamizhar Peravai, an organisation led by poet Vairamuthu for espousing the cause of Tamil language. Addressing mediapersons, he said, “I feel like I am working for Mother India when I work for Mother Tamil. Everyone should read Thirukkural, since it introduced India and Indians to the world.”

Calling for celebrating Thiruvalluvar Day, which falls in January, across the country, he said biographies of revolutionary Tamil poet Subramaniya Bharathi and that of Thiruvalluvar should be made compulsory in colleges and schools all over India and read by every Indian. Further, he demanded that the residence of Bharathi in Varanasi be converted into a memorial.

Responding to a question, Tarun Vijay said there was nothing like a North Indian language or South Indian language. “Language has never been a barrier. It is a bridge. It bridges the gap between the people and there is a great way to clear the communication obstacle. Why not learn at least the main languages spoken in the country?”

Earlier, at an informal chat with reporters on his arrival at the airport here, he supported the demand to make Tamil as the official language in Madras High Court.

Pointing out that judgments were delivered in Hindi in North India, Gujarati in Gujarat and in the local languages in other states, he said Tamil should be made the official language in Madras High Court as well.