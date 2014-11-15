CHENNAI: A married woman, who had lost her father 21 years ago in 1993 and crossed the prescribed maximum age limit of 35 years now, is all set to get a job in the Animal Husbandry Department under compassionate grounds, thanks to Justice D Hariparanthaman of Madras High Court.

The petitioner, S Vijayakumari’s father died in harness in the Animal Husbandry Department on December 16, 1993. She applied for a job under compassionate grounds. But, her plea was rejected as she was married when her father died. She moved the High Court and on October 11, 2011, Justice Hariparanthaman set aside the rejection order. After a delay of 83 days, the Department filed a revision petition challenging the October 2011 order. It contended that as per an amendment made to Rule 54-A of the General Rules, no job could be given to married daughters that too after exceeding the maximum age limit of 35 years.

The Judge pointed out that the 2011 order had already held that compassionate appointment cannot be negatived on the ground that the daughter is married at the time of the death of her father. Further, the maximum age limit that is prescribed under Rule 54-A also could not be put against the petitioner, since she was less than 35 years of age when the impugned order was passed.

The woman could not be blamed for the inordinate delay in passing the first order after 10 years in 2011 and the revision petition, listed after two years, the judge observed and dismissed the petition.