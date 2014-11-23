CHENNAI: Retaining its numero uno position in the Tamil political firmament, the ruling AIADMK is keeping its vote share intact, according to an opinion poll.

Releasing the findings of the survey conducted by Makkal Aayvagam on Saturday, psephologist S Rajanayagam said the AIADMK, with 44 per cent vote share, would win hands down if a snap poll is held for the Assembly. Similar is the case with the bypoll to Srirangam constituency, which has fallen vacant.

According to the survey, the AIADMK is still the strongest party in the State with the opposition DMK retaining the second slot with 26 per cent share. As for the rating of the government, 58 per cent said it was very good when Jayalalithaa was CM.

A significant finding is the BJP making inroads in the Dravidian land. The BJP’s vote share has gone up to 9 per cent, an increase of 3.5 per cent since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Indicating the decline of the DMDK of Vijayakant, the survey says the party’s vote share has declined to 3 per cent while that of the PMK has dropped to 2 per cent.

At a time when speculation is rife about actor Rajinikanth’s political plunge, a whopping 71 per cent respondents said there was no need for actors to enter politics.

With the Narendra Modi government completing six months in office, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan has found more favour with the respondents than the other initiatives. Around 68 per cent respondents rated as bad the Centre’s handling of the Sri Lankan Tamil issue. Another 52 per cent were not in favour of the ‘increased importance to Hindi’.

Yet, the lone Union minister from the State, Pon Radhakrishnan, got the approval of 51 per cent. The opinion poll was based on interviews of randomly selected 3,320 respondents, conducted between November 7 to 20. It had an equal number of male and female respondents.

While 35 per cent were from the age group of 21-30, it was 36 per cent for the age group of 31-45. While 49 per cent had studied up to Class 12, 37 were graduates.