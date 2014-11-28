COIMBATORE: Tension gripped two villages, Panampatti and Kondampatti, near Kinathukadavu on the city suburbs here on Thursday after a shop and a salon were set afire by unidentified persons.

In both cases, the shops were owned by caste Hindus and members of Dalit communities were not allowed to enter the premises. Police said that they suspect the ban on entry of Dalits could have triggered the burning incidents.

According to police, the salon belonging to Jeeva Kumar (27) on Chettipalayam Road in Panampatti was set ablaze on Thursday morning and subsequently an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

A flex board that was placed in front of the salon was also set on fire and timely action by the passers-by stopped the blaze from spreading to nearby establishments.

On information, a team from the Negamam police station rushed to the spot to avoid further escalation of the situation and to maintain normalcy in the locality.

However, the situation remained tense in the region as people gathered in large numbers in front of the salon after the incident.

Even before the heat over the burning of salon settled down, a tea stall at Kondampatti, which was run by one Nataraj (52), was also found to have been set afire by unknown persons, according to sources.

The fire was noticed by milk vendors who alerted the local residents and put out the blaze. Pamphlets condemning untouchability and casteism were also strewn near the tea shop that was burnt, locals told Express.

Outfits like Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and VCK had earlier complained that there was discrimination against Dalits at these places.

Though there were rumours that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code barring unlawful assembly of more than five persons had been imposed in the area, top police officials confirmed that no such order was in place. Around 300 cops are camping in the two villages to keep the situation under control.