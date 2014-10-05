VELLORE: The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at Ranipet launched its own dedicated website on Friday to provide a platform from which students, parents and teachers across the district can assist each other and gain from the information provided on the site to improve students’ performance in examinations.

The address of the website is www.dietranipet.com. It was designed by a teacher working in a government school near Tirupattur.

DIET principal A Basheer Ahmed said that the launch of the website is a first for DIET in the state. DIET also launched a compilation of question and answers for the tenth standard board examination, another first-of-its-kind. The compilation titled ‘Minimum Materials-Maximum Marks’ (MMMM), aims at helping students secure maximum marks through systematic study and effort and by adopting an examination-centric approach to score high marks.

On Friday, DIET hosted the first part of the MMMM question bank for 10th standard Social Science on its website. Three teachers helped in the compilation of the question bank based on the blueprint provided by Social Science text book publishers. They were able to compile questions for the first part of Social Science in 3 days, he said.

The DIET principal contends that if students are able to answer the set of questions compiled, they will be capable of score centum in the subjects. He added that ‘this is not restricted to students of Vellore and anyone can access the MMMM through the site.

In order to publicise the website, Ahmed added that he has sent messages about the website to several people across the state through Whatsapp. The site registering around 1,000 hits on the first day. The question banks for other subjects will be compiled and put up on the site in installments and it will be completed by January 2015.

Vellore has been registering a rise in pass percentages in the board examinations (both X and XII) by consistently crossing 80 pc. DIET in association with the education department has been working to improve the pass percentage through a multi-pronged approach. For example, it has also compiled a set of videos named ‘Smart Learning System’ (SLS), containing supplementary information to aid teachers and students in acquiring additional knowledge in subjects. SLS will be formally launched on Oct 13.

Earlier in association with SSA, DIET launched a special training programme for teachers to identify slow learners in classes 3 to 8 and help them do well in tenth and plus two examinations.