VELLORE: The Department of Public Health Services is launching a drive to distribute vitamin A to children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years of age, to prevent vitamin A-deficiency related diseases.

Deputy director, Health Services, Dr Poonkodi said that the drive would be launched from October 7 to October 11 by 1,000 public health department staffers and 1,400 Anganvadi staffers across the district. They have been directed to go door-to-door and distribute vitamin A syrup to children in the afore mentioned age-group. Children between the ages of 6 months and 1 year will receive a dose of one ml of the vitamin and those between the ages of 1 and 5 years will receive a dose of 2 ml.

Poonkodi said, the purpose of the drive was to prevent children from contracting vitamin A-deficiency related diseases later in life, such as night blindness or total blindness. While children ought to be consuming vitamin A rich foods such as papaya, carrots etc, they may not be doing so because of a lack of awareness or due to poverty.

Since symptoms relating to vitamin A-deficiency are not identifiable until eye disorders such as night blindness or total blindness set in, taking the vitamin A syrup will help prevent complications later in life, she added. This is the second phase of the drive. The first phase was carried out in the district during the last week of March when around the same number of children were covered.

Poonkodi appealed to parents across the district to avail of the benefit of giving vitamin A supplement to their children so that they will lead a healthy life.