VELLORE / TIRUVANNAMALAI: A grocery shop owner in Arcot was robbed of Rs 1.40 lakh by two motorcycle-borne persons late on Friday night.

According to sources, T Raja (52), a resident of Annampalayam is running a grocery shop in Arcot town. He returned home with his brother at around 10 pm on Friday carrying with him the collection amount of Rs 1.40 lakh from his shop.

When he was about to park his bike in front of his house, two unidentified persons who had been following them on a bike snatched the cash bag from Raja after pushing him aside. “Raja screamed for help but the robbers fled the spot even before he or his brother could do anything.” said a police official.

“It seems the accused have followed Raja for weeks before committing the crime,” the official added.

Raja, in his complaint has said that the two persons were in their mid 30s.

A case has been registered in Arcot Town police station and enquiry is on.

Loot Attempt Foiled

Tiruvannamalai: A gang of robbers tried to loot jewels worth around Rs 7 crore from the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank (PACB) in Azhagananthal village in the wee hours of Friday after gagging the watchman and his wife. However, they were unable to break open the chest.

According to police, a masked gang entered the bank premises at around 12.10 am on Friday and began breaking open the shutter after tying up watchman Elumalai’s limbs and throwing him in a sugarcane field nearby.

“The robbers used gas cutters to cut open the shutter. They disarmed the alarm and tried to open the chest,” said S Balakrishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Tiruvannamalai.

Hearing the noise, Elumalai’s wife Usha who was staying with her husband in a makeshift hut on the bank premises woke up, but the gang gagged her also and tied her hands before locking her up in the bathroom.

“After nearly 40 minutes, the gang left the bank as they were unable to open the chest,” said the DSP. Before leaving, the gang had threatened Usha not to inform anyone about them.

The incident came to light at around 2 am when a farmer went to water his sugarcane field and found Elumalai tied up and gagged.

The farmer freed Elumalai, who then explained the incident and alerted villagers and bank officials. On information, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted enquiries. Forensic experts collected finger prints from the bank premises.

“The gang came in a car and parked the vehicle near a sugarcane field close to the bank. There was no power supply when the robbers attempted to loot the bank,” said G Mathiyarasan, Inspector of Veraiyur police station, who is handling the investigation.

Sources said farmers in nine villages in and around Azhagananthal were members of the bank and had pledged nearly 5kg worth of jewels to avail loans.

Cash around `Rs 1.06 lakh was also inside the chest. “Everything was intact,” said Mathiyarasan.

Perumalraj, secretary of the bank, filed a complaint in this regard. Superintendent of Police J Mutharasi inspected the spot and constituted three special teams to nab the culprits.

Officials from Cooperative department also visited the spot.

“We have taken the list of habitual offenders indulging in similar kind of crimes and those matching the evidences collected from the spot. We will soon nab the accused,” said the DSP.