MADURAI: A day after a man was shot dead inside a police station in Ramanathapuram, the rights activists claimed that the personnel were trying to shield the sub-inspector concerned by framing charges under lenient sections of the law.

On Tuesday, K Syed Mohammed (28) was shot dead by SI A Kalidass at the S P Pattinam police station, when the former allegedly stabbed the latter with a knife. Subsequently, the police registered a case under Section 176 of the CrPC, which dealt with suspicious death, instead of the section 302 of the IPC.

K Ilangovan, a senior advocate at the Madras High Court, said, “The police themselves are saying that Kalidass opened fire when Syed Mohammed attacked him with a knife. So where is the suspicion in the death? Had the incident occurred between two laymen, would the police have taken the same course?”

Meanwhile, the fact-finding committees sent by various activists groups to Ramanathapuram on Wednesday found several loopholes in the police claim that the SI fired in self defence.