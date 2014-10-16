PUDUCHERRY: Civil society organisations, under the umbrella of Alliance for Good Governance (AGG), have sought cancellation of the Puducherry Port Development agreement signed by the UT Government with Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL), citing discrepancies in Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and concerns regarding port development, both in terms of environment and logistics.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Home Secretary and L-G on Monday, the forum cited the “imminent danger” the project posed to the town, its people and tourism.

Pointing out the ‘flaws’ in the MoU signed with KPL, AGG observed that the task of preparing a feasibility study report had been entrusted to KPL, which had no expertise in that field.

“How can the feasibility study and development be done by the same company (KPL) who would also be the developer? It is a conflict of interest,” observed Probir Banerjee of AGG, representing Pondy CAN.

The MoU was signed without any discussion in the UT Assembly and no prior approval was taken from the Union Home Ministry, claimed C H Balamohanan, of AGG representing Pondicherry People’s Protection Committee.