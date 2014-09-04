PUDUCHERRY: Inspector General of Police Praveer Ranjan suspended eight police personnel suspected to be involved in the case relating to child prostitution racket that was busted by the police some time ago, here on Wednesday.

Police sources said those suspended were inspectors Yuvaraj, Sundar, sub-inspector Balakrishnan, head constables Selvakumar, Kumaravel, Pandarinathan, and constables Vijayakumar and Sankar.

The suspension followed the preliminary investigation, which pointed to their involvement in the racket.

The racket came to light after two victims approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Chairperson of CWC Dr Vidyaa Ramkumar held inquiries and filed a complaint with the Director General Of Police Kamaraj, who was transferred to Delhi. But the Inspector General of Police, Praveer Ranjan, who took over, ordered further investigation into the case, which resulted in the suspension of the police personnel.