PUDUCHERRY: connecting Puducherry with Bengaluru from April 14. The flight will be operated on a ‘no loss, no profit’ basis, said Anil Mehta, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Managing Director of Air India. A memorandum of understanding would be executed with the government on the modalities of the operation.

The fare will be decided in the next few days, said R Prabhakar, Assistant General Manager, Marketing, Air India. The fares will be made into three slabs based on the time of booking. The fares will be made attractive so that more people would choose to fly, he added.

Initially , the aircraft will fly with around 42 passengers, till a refuelling facility is established at the Puducherry airport. The government is in talks with Indian Oil Corporation to establish the ATF station at Puducherry. The government will also discuss with the Alliance Air the modalities of tariff structuring.

Air Alliance team will visit Puducherry on April 6 to work out the logistics arrangements as well as flight security, said Mihir Vardhan, Secretary, Tourism.

Alliance Air is currently operating flights to 24 cities and towns in the country, including the Northeast, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshwadeep.

Puducherry airport, which came into existence in 1989, went underutilised for major part of its life. Only for brief periods did it saw flights being operated. Initially, it was the Vayudoot operating a 14-seater aircraft from mid-1989 to 1991. However, Vayudoot could not sustain the operations on Chennai-Puducherry-Neyvelli route and aborted its operations. Thereafter, Spice jet operated Bombadier Q400 aircraft from January 17, 2013 but shut down operations on Jan 31, 2014 as it became unsustainable.