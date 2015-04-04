VILLUPURAM: Parched throats, dehydration and sun stroke take a toll on human life every summer. This year, too, is going to be no different if one were to go by the cause of the death of a 75-year-old farmer in Arasur Village near Thiruvennainallur on Friday afternoon.

The farmer M Seemanthan alias Sivalingam (75), who has been struggling over the years to irrigate his five-and-a-half-acre land of sugarcane crop, was buying water from neighbouring land owners as the monsoon had failed.