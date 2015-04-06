VELLORE: A private parcel-service truck caught fire, reducing materials worth `9 lakh to ashes on Sunday.

The police said that the private truck was heading toward Chennai from Coimbatore on NH 46, when it caught fire reducing the parcels and supplies it was carrying, worth `9 lakh, to ashes around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

According to police officials, the rear of the truck caught fire and was seen to be emitting thick black smoke near Vengili near Ambur. The driver of the truck, Mohanasundram(29), was alerted about the rear of the truck being on fire by passing truck drivers.

After learning about the fire, Mohanasundram, who was behind the wheels of the truck, parked his lorry on the side of the road and alerted the Fire and Rescue Service department.

Two fire engines from Ambur and Gudiyattam extinguished the fire. On learning about the incident, police officials rushed to the spot and held an interrogation with the driver, to narrow down on the cause of the fire.

A case was registered in Ambur Taluk police station and one of the police officials said, “the cause of the fire is not known and we are investigating the case.”