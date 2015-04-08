THOOTHUKUDI: Ramasamy, assistant director, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), met the family of the recently murdered Dalit farmer, Arumugaraja, at Navaladiyur village near Srivaikuntam, on Tuesday, and got information from the village about the prevailing atrocities.

Ramasamy first inspected the murder spot at Srivaikuntam and then went to Navaladiyur village where he met the victim’s mother Rukmani and consoled her.

Then he spoke about the murder with family members and villagers and gathered information about prevailing caste atrocities in the village.

Danesh Balamurugan, a lawyer and a relative of Arumugaraja, told him that caste atrocities were indulged in by caste Hindus for years and they did not like Dalits who oppose them.

Balamurugan also explained about the previous case that was filed in 2013 in which Arumugaraja was attacked by Caste Hindus and explained about the present position of the family in the murder case.

During Ramasamy’s interaction with the family they demanded a separate ration shop for Navaladiyur village as Dalits otherwise had to go to the ration shop in Velur which was dominated by Caste Hindus. Ramasamy then asked Revenue Officials to take necessary action immediately .

Then Ramasamy told the family members that the funds given by the government under the provisions of Scheduled Caste/Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was itself an acceptance that the murder was a result of caste atrocities and urged the kin to receive the amount. Then based on the promise from Ramasamy the family agreed to receive the compensation of `5.62 lakh.

Srivaikuntam DSP, Vijayakumar, who was present during the probe, said Ramasamy had done the inspection for 2.5 hours. He enquired about the nature of Srivaikuntam and its surrounding villages.

“He had asked me whether Srivaikuntam Taluk was awareness-prone and I replied affirmatively,” claimed Vijayakumar.

He further claimed that he had explained to Ramasamy about the nature of the murder case in which personal motive was given caste colour.

The Superintendent of Police Ashwin Kotnis claimed that village vigilance committees were set up and regular meetings were held in the villages surrounding Srivaikuntam to maintain peace.

Caste-related murders did happen in 20 sq km surrounding Srivaikuntam and if villagers could be made aware such murders could be stopped, claimed the SP.

Two Surrender

Meanwhile in Tirunelveli, two accused in the Arumugaraja murder case, Esakkimuthu and Balamurugan, surrendered in front of the Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday. Still one of the accused in the case, Thalavai, was absconding and police were looking for him. Arumugaraja was murdered by a gang near Srivaikuntam.

Dalit Attacked after fence Row

Thanjavur: A Caste-Hindu man was booked for allegedly beating up a Dalit man and pulling the sarees of his relatives over a dispute over a fence, here on Sunday evening. A neighbour who rushed to the rescue of the Dalit family also was assaulted with an iron rod, sources said.