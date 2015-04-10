CHENNAI: A 19-year-old US national, who visited the city to meet his parents, was found dead in the house he was staying at Neelankarai on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, Dalton Den (19) had gone for a movie the previous night and returned home. As he did not call his driver Anit Kumar, the driver checked the house and found him lying dead in the house. He then alerted Neelankarai police.

Dalton Den’s parents, working as teachers in a school at Velachery, have left for a brief visit to Japan when their son was staying alone in the house. Police said there were no injuries on the body and autopsy report was awaited.

Sea Cucumber Haul

The Coastal Security Group have seized 5,000 kg of dried sea cucumber, an endangered species, from a godown at Akaraipet, in Nagapattinam district on Thursday, a statement said. Two men, identified as Gubendran and Senthil, from the village have been arrested.

Cab Catches Fire

A car plying for a popular cab service went on flames at Selaiyur on Wednesday night. Police said the driver Sathish had parked the vehicle on the roadside to have a tea when the incident took place. No passengers were in the car.

Shops Burgled

Burglars broke open three shops on Poonamalle Truck Road on Tuesday night and made away with valuables. Only the next morning the traders found the locks being broken. A grocery shop, an electrical appliances shop and an electrical items shop were the ones looted.

Techie Ends Life

A 27-year-old pregnant woman, working in an IT company, commited suicide by hanging in her house at Professor colony in East Tambaram on Wednesday. Police said Shenbagam, wife of Saravana Kumar, was found hanging dead by her relatives.