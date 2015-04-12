CHENNAI: Stung by the CPI state council election being dragged to the court, party strongman and former state secretary D Pandian on Saturday alleged that a ‘political force’ was bent on engineering a split so that it could have an alliance with a ‘communist party’ tag for the 2016 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Pandian threatened to reveal the identity of that political force very soon. “That political force is trying to interfere in the internal affairs of the CPI with an eye an on the forthcoming Assembly elections.

A few disgruntled elements in the CPI have fallen prey to such machinations. But the CPI is capable of tackling this,” he added.

To a question, he said “the political force considers the present leadership would continue to be unfavourable to them. But, their efforts won’t succeed as 99 per cent of the cadre are firmly with the State unit of the party.”

Regarding the case filed by two party cadre in Madras High Court, Pandian denied any irregularity in the election of the new State Secretary as it was conducted by senior leaders Sudhakar Reddy and Guru Das Dasgupta.

The two cadre had levelled false charges only with a view to malign the party and create confusion among the party workers.

A day after the election, posters appeared in many areas including Chennai stating that another person had been elected as Secretary.

This, according to him, was the handiwork of those disappointed. “They try to spread such news only with a view to create confusion in the State Committee meeting to be held this month end. The cadre should stand united to thwart this attempt”, he added.