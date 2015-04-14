COIMBATORE: With the onset of summer, Fire and Rescue Services personnel are grappling with an almost 150 percent increase in the number of fires in the districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Dindigul.

In January, the total number of fires reported from the nine districts was 308, which more than doubled to 763 in February. There was slight fall - to 674 - in March, which officials attribute to the showers at this time. In the Nilgiris, the number of fires increased from just five in January to 32 in February. Officials said forest fires were the main reason for the rise in number of fires in the district.

Even as the firemen grapple with increasing incidents of fire, the large number of vacancies in the department is compounding problems for them. In the nine districts, 280 of the 850 positions are vacant. As around a third of the “ideal strength” is lacking, the fire brigades are under tremendous pressure, leading to concerns over fatigue.

Firemen have to put on “consecutive beats” as the department is understaffed, a top official from the Fire and Rescue Services told Express. The Coimbatore region, where 60 of the 120 positions are vacant, would face a further shortage as a up to 10 firemen are likely to be promoted and transferred to other districts in the coming months.

The department expects to recruit 600-700 personnel shortly, said M Shahul Hameed, Joint Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Western Region. He attributed the manpower shortage in Coimbatore and some other places to the reluctance of local people to opt for a career with the department. Meanwhile, firemen from other regions prefer to work in their hometowns.

The value of property lost in fires increased from `22.7 lakh in January to `54.3 lakh in February. Despite the manpower shortage the department is facing, Fire and Rescue Services personnel saved property worth `13.9 crore from being destroyed this year. They also rescued 236 people from fires and other dangerous situations in the nine districts.