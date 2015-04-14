COIMBATORE: Residents here heaved a sigh of relief from the soaring summer heat as unexpected rains drenched the city for an hour on Monday noon.

According to sources, residents experienced the flow of cool breeze, and a pleasant climate prevailed from Monday evening, as it started raining. However, the unexpected rain left several streets and junctions inundated. Vehicles moved at snail's pace near the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital as rain water stagnated at Lanka Corner.

Vehicles were stranded on the 100-feet-road and near the north flyover near Gandhipuram. The official said that a change in wind direction from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea caused the rains in Tamil Nadu. The phenomenon is likely to continue for two more days.

According to sources, the rains would provide the required moisture to crops especially coconut crops, mangoes, sapota and guava in the region. However, the rainfall will not increase ground water, as most of it would evaporate due to the heat.

"Coimbatore region received 10 mm of rains on Monday. The region will get 15 mm of rain on Tuesday, and 10 mm on Wednesday," said S Pannerselvam, Professor and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. "We are expecting 130 mm rainfall this summer between March and May. The region has received only 3.9 mm rainfall so far," added Pannerselvam.

Sangarapuram Taluk in Viluppuram district recorded 110 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning 8 am. This is the highest rainfall in Tamil Nadu.