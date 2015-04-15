MADURAI: In a bid to avenge the murder of his wife 25 years ago, a 70-year-old man and his son hacked to death the former’s 65-year-old brother near Usilampatti.

The father-son duo — M Lingam and L Marimuthu (35) — residing in Vasi Nagar village stopped M Vairavan near a stream in Kurinji Nagar while he was on his way to his grove and hacked him on Monday night. The police said the two later carried the body to the foothills, three km away, and set it on fire.

A pool of blood was noticed by the public near the stream and the police were alerted. The Usilampatti Taluk police rushed to the scene and discovered the charred remains of the body. A police officer said the brothers, hailing from an agricultural family, were living in a joint family set-up when Vairavan brutally murdered Lingam’s first wife Chinnammal over a petty quarrel 25 years ago.

While Vairvan was convicted of the murder and spent a few years in jail, Lingam married again and fathered two daughters and a son. Vairavan also married later and had two daughters, the police said.

The two families were living separately since then and had occasional quarrels, the police added. According to the police, Lingam persuaded his son Marimuthu to wreak vengeance on the former’s brother. Police said Lingam had an eye on Vairavan’s property too as he did not have any male heir.

The duo allegedly hatched the plot over the past one week and executed it on Monday night, the police said. Both Lingam and Vairavan have been arrested by the Usilampatti Taluk police.