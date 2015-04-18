VELLORE: Officials of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) sealed the administrative office and the principal’s room of a private college in Agaramcheri here on Friday for constructing the building without obtaining proper approval.

A press statement said that the officials sealed the two rooms in a building in Kennedy College of Education at S N Palayam. The officials reportedly took the measure after the college management failed to respond to a notice

Collector R Nanthagopal, said similar action would be taken against all such unauthorised buildings in commercial establishments and education institutions.