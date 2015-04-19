'Drive to Protect Rights of Kids found in Stations'

Express News Service By

VELLORE: Waging a war against child violence and to protect the rights of children abandoned in railway stations in accordance with the norms established by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights representatives of an NGO from the UK and India have urged the Ministry of Railways to spread awareness on this issue.

Rural Self Employment and Educational Development, director, SK Vinayagam, said that his NGO, together with UK-based NGO, ‘Railway Children’, have sought the cooperation in the rescue and rehabilitation of abandoned children.

“There is a need to sensitise stakeholders such as the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, the police force, other NGOs, district level officials, the Railway Child Protection Committee on child-rights and child-protection strategies. Such a campaign will go a long way in these organisations coming together to effectively rehabilitate children who are at risk,” he added.