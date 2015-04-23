PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory budget has earmarked an outlay of `330 crore towards health and family welfare, an increase of `103 crore.

It has also announced plans to set up a 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Gorimedu.

A Central Sterile Supply Department and an electronic/digital information system for instant enquiries will be set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital.

An MRI scanner, a fully-automated auto-immuno analyser, an audio meter and an ELISA reader will be procured for the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute where a geriatric ward at a cost of `1.8 crore will also come up.The dialysis centre here will be upgraded with eight new haemo dialysis units.

It has proposed the implementation of Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio Vascular diseases and Stroke programme at the primary level.

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute is set to have a new CT scan and a kidney dialysis unit.

The CM said, “We seek to increase the UG seats from 150 to 200 in the coming years. The bed strength at the institute will be increased from 750 to 900.”

Construction of a Multi-Specialty Hospital at Karaikal is also planned.

To afford comprehensive treatment to the seriously ill patients, palliative care in the Public Health Programme (PHP) will be introduced.