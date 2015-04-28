VELLORE: Nearly one lakh students and youth from Tamil Nadu have enrolled in the Thiruvalluvar movement launched by BJP MP Tarun Vijay. The MP disclosed this while addressing a symposium organized by Vidya Bharati at the VIT university on Sunday.

Vijay said the movement aims to spread the value and significance of Thirukural, a classic Tamil sangam literature, across the country and the plan was to enroll one million students. Cultural renaissance in education should begin with the introduction of Thirukural and it must be incorporated in the educational curriculum, he said. While India is rich in cultural diversity, the nation’s history only glorifies foreign invaders more than dynasties such as the Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas, he added.

VIT chancellor G Viswanathan, underlined the need for the Central government to concentrate on school education.

He said a delegation should be sent to South Korea and Finland to study how and why they are at the top of the world and why India is at the bottom in the school education sector.