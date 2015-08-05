27500 Sandalwood Saplings To Be Planted in Anthiyur Forest

PTI By

ERODE: The forest department has decided to plant 27500 sandalwood saplings in the Anthiyur forest area. Sandalwood is very popular in the district as it was grown abundantly in the Sathyamangalam and Anthiyur forest area.

Nagarajan, District Forest Officer, Erode, said in press release that the Department is having more than two lakh acres of land in Anthiyur forest area covering Anthiyur, Burgur, Thattakarai, Thamaraikarai, Chennampatty and Ennamangalam areas.

Already the rich revenue yielding trees like Teak and some other trees are grown in the forest.

Now they have decided to plant 27500 saplings of Sandalwood.