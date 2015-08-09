Home States Tamil Nadu

Self-defence, VIT's Spl Add-on for Girl Students

Published: 09th August 2015 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2015 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

VIT

VELLORE: “Exciting”, “confidence booster”, reacted the 400-plus girl students of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) as they took part in the first session of a 7-week Self-Defence course on Saturday. The VIT has made it compulsory for first-year girl students to learn Self Defence as part of the curriculum.

Dr Narayanan, pro Vice Chancellor, said, “The course was offered as option last year, and has been made compulsory for all freshers this year, especially those staying in hostels, thanks to the initiative taken by Vice President Sekar Viswanathan.” He added that the university is planning to extend the course to day scholars and boys as well.

Dr Sumathi, course coordinator and deputy director of hostels, said the training sessions will take place during weekends without interrupting classes. This semester, around 800 girl students (all freshers) residing in hostels would undergo training and it would be extended to senior students next semester. The students would be given a course completion certificate at the end of the seven week training, she added.

Pointing out that VIT is the first university to train its girl students, S Sreeram, head of Chennai-based Urban Self Defence, said, “The technique is based on Israeli Krav Maga System that uses the weakness of the opponent’s body. This is a practical street-smart self-defence method for the common man or woman having average fitness. Unlike traditional martial arts, which require years of training, Krav Maga prepares you in a short duration for street reality. It is not about strength, but making use of common sense to protect oneself.”

Further, Sreeram said the course teaches about avoiding dangerous situations and confronting such situations. It also covers anger management, use of simple objects around to protect self, and de-escalate dangerous confrontation, etc.

“We also teach how to identify victims of child sexual assault, sensitisation of men, legal implications of sexual harassment, so that it would be useful when they take up jobs,” he observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp