COIMBATORE: Yet again, medical wastes were seen dumped along with garbage at the landfill site inside the Vellalore dump yard, reflecting on the poor status of solid waste management system in the city, and the way it is being monitored. Members of the Kurichi Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee who have been staging protests demanding shifting of the dump yard from the present location, recently found large bags of medical wastes inside the dump yard.

Talking to Express about this issue, KS Mohan, Secretary of Committee, said, "Sanitary inspectors in every ward should inspect the hospital premises in their concerned wards at random to ensure that medical wastes are not dumped along with regular garbage. There are several medical waste dumping incidents reported inside the dumping yard. However, the incidents go unnoticed, causing health risks to the lakh of resident in the surroundings."

"The civic body should continuously create awareness among the hospitals to dump their wastes separately, and take stringent action against those hospitals that violate norms," added Mohan.

The civic body should lodge complaints against those private hospitals that do not register under Techno Therm Industries, which is the only body authorised to collect and dispose off medical wastes from hospitals.

City corporation councillor's husband, Vijayakumar, who was on a routine visit to the dump yard following complaints from the public about the stench and fly menace inside the Vellalore dump yard, found bags of medical wastes including used syringes, blood vials, medicine bottles, used cotton and patients' dress materials dumped there.

In this regard, the councillor gave a written complaint to Corporation Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan urging him to take steps to avoid such incidents in future.

The contractor had dumped garbage over the medical wastes when SP Velumani, Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development, along with officials carried out inspection on Saturday.

"Around 400 hospitals here are registered under Techno Therm Industries for disposal of their hospital wastes, but there are also many who have not registered. It is the duty of the officials of the pollution control board to monitor the waste disposal system of every hospital in the city," said a representative of Techno Therm.

When contacted, K Ravichandran, District engineer (South) Tamil Nadu Pollution Control board (TNPCB), said that they are yet to receive any complaint, and look into the matter on Monday. Sources in the City Corporation also assured to look into the issue.