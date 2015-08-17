CHENNAI: With MDMK general secretary Vaiko too joining the chorus for the formation of a coalition government in the State post-2016 Assembly polls, the DMK has come under heavy pressure from all sides with potential allies pitching hard for a share of the power pie.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan, the first to come out with the coalition regime idea, on Sunday announced that the MDMK leader would take part in the seminar on Monday in Chennai, giving a boost to his efforts in that direction.

Commenting on the seminar arranged to mark his birthday celebrations, Thirumavalavan said, “One-party rule should wither away in Tamil Nadu and coalition government should blossom. The demand is not being made to get posts for a few persons. It is only to bring the marginalised sections like Dalits, tribes and minorities to power. If power is concentrated in one place, it turns into autocracy and domination on the oppressed people.”

Vaiko did not participate in the previous meeting on coalition government and had not spoken about a coalition arrangement at the State level. Left parties and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi are already with Thirumavalavan.

For the DMK, which has only the IUML and Puthiya Thamizhagam by its side, the other key party, the DMDK too is playing hardball. Vijayakant has upped the ante by openly declaring that he would be the CM candidate. The other likely ally, Congress has hardened its stand by asserting that it would put up candidates in all 234 Assembly constituencies, if the DMK did not agree to a coalition government.

Commenting on the DMK’s options, analyst Aazhi Senthilnathan said the party would not be able to take on the ruling AIADMK without an alliance. “Though there are some problems, the AIADMK government is not facing resentment among the people. Due to this lack of anti-incumbency, the DMK is badly in need of allies. Vijayakant is certain to drive a hard bargain, making it difficult to accommodate others. The DMK may be looking at parties in the joint movement and Congress as other options,” he contended.