SALEM: In the midst of gloomy predictions of Mettur Dam’s declining water storage Karnataka seems to have brought some cheer by releasing the quota of water for Tamil Nadu from its reservoir.

In the last four days Mettur Dam’s inflow had been increasing steadily following the release of water from Karnataka.

On Friday the Mettur Dam got 1100 cusecs as against a daily discharge of 13000 cusecs. The next day, inflow increased to 3338 cusecs and on Sunday it was 8255 cusecs. Today the dam got 10141 cusecs.

A deficit however remains as the inflow was less than outflow. The demand from the PWD’s Lower Cauvery Division which regulates water supply to delta districts continues to remain at 13000 cusecs.

According to official sources, Karnataka released water from the Krishnarajasagar and Kabini dams. The two main reservoirs have no impressive inflows now and have no surplus yet. The present release is based on Karnataka’s quota of water mandated to be released to Tamilnadu as per the Cauvery Tribunal award, officials said.

The Mettur Dam’s own catchment areas had rain not significant enough to contribute to the storage, said officials.

The level at the dam on Monday stood at 91.40 feet against its full storage of 120 feet. The inflow at 8.00 am today was 10141 cusecs and the outflow to the Cauvery delta irrigation system was maintained at 13000 cuseces. The dam now has 54.266 tmcft of water as against its full capacity of 93.5 tmcft.