PUDUCHERRY: The distribution of free mixers and grinders to all 3.37 lakh families holding ration cards would commence from August 21 at an outlay of `100 crore and free laptops to 13,500 students at an outlay of `20 crore on the same day, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said here on Wednesday.

In an informal interaction with media after distributing financial assistance for CENTAC- sponsored students to the private medical and engineering colleges, he said steps were taken to provide the free mixers and grinders as was announced in the Territorial Assembly, in a phased manner after launching the distribution at the inaugural function of the newly formed Backward Class Welfare Department ot the new premises.

Initially, 300 would be provided the mixers and grinders during the launch. Others would get them in a phased manner through Amudha Surabhi in each constituency.

The distribution of laptops would be launched at a function to celebrate Students Day at Kamban Kalai Arangam on the same day, by providing laptops to 180 students who had passed their Plus-two examination from government schools in 2013-2014 and 2012-2013. The remaining students would get it later.