PUDUCHERRY: About 50 per cent of the candidates did not attend the All India Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2015, which was conducted here on Sunday. Out of a total of 3,336 candidates issued hall tickets, only 1,616 took the examination in the forenoon session, while 1,593 turned up for the afternoon session conducted at the seven sub centres in Puducherry. The exam sessions were from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The administration had made elaborate arrangements for the examination. Special buses were operated to the exam centres for the benefit of the candidates. Apart for candidates from Puducherry, Cuddalore and Tiruchy appeared at various centres here.