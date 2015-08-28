PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy inaugurated the Rs4.72 crore CT scan and Rs10 lakh dialysis equipment at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital here on Thursday. During an informal chat with media persons, the CM said a sophisticated MRI scan would be purchased for the medical college soon. Further, the CM declared open the newly constructed building for the district collector’s office on Vazhudavur road. Pointing out that the existing office was functioning from a congested locality, Saram, the CM said the building has been constructed at a cost of Rs7.5 crore. The offices of Revenue and Disaster Management departments, Hindu Religious Institutions, and Wakf Board would also function from the new building, he added.

Equipment for Fire Dept

CM dedicated a Rs12.5 crore aerial ladder platform and other sophisticated equipment to the Fire and Rescue Service department. Since several multi-storied buildings are coming up in Puducherry, the department found it difficult to combat fires in high rise buildings. Following this ,the aerial ladder platform, hydraulic cutter and other equipment were purchased

Speaker V Sabapathy, Minister N G Panneerselvam, MLA Tamizhselvan and senior officials were present on the occasion.