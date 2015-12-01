VELLORE: The Vellore divisional unit of the Life Insurance Federation of India has appealed to the LIC authorities to relax norms for insurance policy holders and agents who have been adversely affected by recent rains in the Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts from remitting the insurance premium for the next two years.

In a memorandum submitted by the divisional general secretary J K N Palani to the senior divisional manager of LIC of India in Vellore, said that the policy holders in these districts have been affected by the rains that lashed this region this month. As such they are slowly recovering from rain-related damages, many of them having undergone both physical and mental agony. They had expressed their inability to pay insurance policy premiums. The agents who were also affected by the rains are also unable to insist on remittance of the policy premium. Under such circumstances, the federation has appealed to the authorities to relax the norms of payment of policy premium within the stipulated time frame, by taking into the consideration problems faced by them.

Similarly, the agents and the Chairman’s Club members who are supposed to do minimum business guarantee as per norms are unable to pursue business with policy holders struggling to recover from the damages. Therefore the LIC authorities should consider thinking of allowing policy holders to continue to enjoy the benefits of the policy even though they have not paid the premiums. The agents should also be exempted from the standard rules and norms of minimum remittance, Palani said.

The federation has also granted flood advance of `1 lakh to the Vellore division agents and employees as a special case. Quoting a similar situation in which the LIC division had taken measures on humanitarian grounds to help policy holders and agents during the Thane cyclone-ravaged coastal districts, similar measures could be implemented now, he reasoned.

Vellore district however, has seen relatively less damage than other districts in the state of Tamil Nadu. Districts such as Cuddalore and Villupuram have suffered greater loss in property damage and the number of lives lost have been relatively more.