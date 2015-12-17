PUDUCHERRY: Taking a cue from Chennai floods, the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has swiftly moved to identify encroachments on water bodies, irrigation channels, storm water drains in Puducherry region and take action to remove the same.

At a meeting held under the chairmanship of District Collector D Manikandan in this regard on Tuesday, nine special teams were formed under Tahsildars to inspect and take a note of the encroachments in areas under their respective jurisdictions. Tahsildars would be assisted by Village Administrative Officers (VAOs), Surveyors and PWD officials for conducting the survey. A time frame of three weeks has been given for completion of the work, said Kandasamy, Special officer in the revenue department.

Moreover, the revenue department is organising public meetings for eliciting information from people on such encroachments in their respective areas. Accordingly, Puducherry taluk residents can provide information at a meeting organised at Puducherry Taluk office at 100 feet road (near RTO office) on December 21 at 11.30 am.

Similarly residents from Oulgaret taluk can inform officals at the meeting organised at Oulgaret Taluk office on the East Coast Road on December 21 at 4.30 pm, while Villianur taluk residents can inform the Taluk office (South) at Villianur on December 22 at 11.30 am and residents of Bahour taluk can inform the Bahour Taluk office on December 23 at 11.30 am. A consolidated report would then be presented and submitted to the government, sources in the revenue department said. In urban areas it is encroachments on storm water drainage channels which leads to flooding, while in rural areas it is encroachments on irrigation channels caused the recent flooding said the official.