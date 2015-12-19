Road Mishap:Jaya grants Solatium

Chennai: Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Friday granted a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Manjula who was killed near Moolakkadai junction on December 17 when a bus dashed against her. In the accident, Lingesan suffered injuries and the CM said he would be given Rs 50,000.

CM to Pay Tributes at MGR Memorial

Chennai: Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa will pay homage to her political mentor and party founder M G Ramachandran on the occasion of his 28th death anniversary at his memorial on Marina Beach at 11 pm on December 24.

HC Stays Slander Suit Proceedings

Chennai: The defamation proceedings pending before the Principal Sessions Judge against PMK leader S Rmadoss was stayed by the Madras High Court on Friday. Passing orders, Justice R Subbiah, also dispensed with his presence before the PSJ on January 4.

Milad-un-nabi In TN on Dec 24

Chennai: The State government on Friday announced that Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated in Tamil Nadu on December 24 instead of 23. The announcement follows the Chief Kazi’s communication that the crescent of Rabiul Awal month was sighted on December 12.

Anbumani for Quick Execution of DRI

Chennai: PMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss has requested Union Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar to ensure the speedy implementation of the proposed Rs 4,500 crore Defence Research Institute (DRI) in his constituency of Dharmapuri.

Aircel, India Post Sign Agreement

Chennai: Aircel post-paid customers can now pay their bills at all post offices in Chennai City from next Monday. Merwin Alexander, Post Master General of Chennai region, said the Department of Post, has entered into an agreement with Aircel for this.

woman stays with hubby’s body

Madurai: A mentally-challenged woman stayed with the body of her husband for three days at her house in Solai Alagupuram. No one came to know about the death as the mentally-challenged wife of V Natarajan never allowed anyone to enter the house.