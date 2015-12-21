CHENNAI: Tamil actor Simbu today moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea following registration of two criminal cases by police over a controversial 'beep song' allegedly containing vulgar lyrics denigrating women.

The Coimbatore Race Course Police had registered case against the actor and the composer Anirudh Ravichandran following a complaint from the Coimbatore unit of All India Democratic Women's Association on December 12. The Race Course Police here also registered similar cases against them and issued summons to both asking them to appear before it on January 2 for inquiry, on a private complaint from Ponnusamy. Simbu moved the High Court to quash/stay the proceedings against him.

Simbu submitted that some unknown third party, with ulterior motive, transmitted the sound track with interpolated words, without his knowledge and consent in the electronic media, which is nothing but an interference of his right to privacy. Simbu submitted that his father T Rajender had also lodged a similar complaint with the City Police Commissioner, he submitted.

The anticipatory bail plea was expected to come for hearing in the High Court tomorrow.