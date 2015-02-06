CHENNAI:Madras High Court has ruled that DNA test alone cannot be a ground for proving paternity.

Rejecting a petition from S Veeralakshmi of Samayanallur near Madurai praying for a direction to subject her lover to a second DNA test, Justice S Vaidyanathan observed that the DNA test report was only a piece of evidence, though of course a strong one in determining the paternity of a child. But it is to be analysed along with the facts and other evidence to be adduced by the parties in support of their claim.

It is always open to them to raise objections regarding the DNA test during the course of trial, he said.

The petitioner submitted that Veerasekaran, attached to Army Reserve Police, had repeatedly engaged in a physical relationship with her on the promise of marrying her. She became pregnant and gave birth to a male child.

However, Veerasekaran disowned the baby and refused to marry her. The woman lodged a complaint with the All Women Police in Samayanallur, who arrested Veerasekaran. While granting bail, the III Additional Sessions Judge in Madurai directed him to undergo DNA test. After conducting thet test on May 13, 2014, the Scientific Officer, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Madurai held that Veerasekaran was not the father of the child. Hence, the present petition.