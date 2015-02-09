MADURAI: Sunday marked the end of a nightmare for a Dalit couple and its 18-year-old son when Madurai police rescued them from a snack company near Bengaluru where they were allegedly held as bonded labourers. Police had to co-ordinate with their Karnataka counterparts as P Kasimayan, the caste Hindu who had kept the family in captivity, had lodged a complaint against them alleging non-payment of borrowed money.

Police swung into action after the couple’s elder son S Prabhakaran (21) escaped from the company and filed a petition with the Madurai District Superintendent of Police and the Collector through an organization Adi Tamizhar Peravai (ATP).

According to ATP, a habeas corpus petition was also filed in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Police sources said the family would be sent home after being produced before a magistrate. Meanwhile, Kasimayan, against whom a case was registered by police in M Kallupatti, the native of the Dalit family, surrendered in Usilampatti and was released on bail.

The ordeal began in December 2013 for the Dalit couple P Sellaiya and S Panchavarnam, residents of Mallapuram colony near M Kallupatti, who were toiling in brick kilns along with their two sons and a minor daughter, decided to send their sons S Prabhakaran (21) and S Sakthi (18) to Chennapatna near Bengaluru to work in Kasimayan’s company.

Kasimayan allegedly paid the parents `20,000 for each of their sons as one-time payment. They were made to sign a bond assuring that they would repay `50,000 for each of their sons if they failed to continue working. According to Prabhakaran, though they were promised a nominal salary and permission to visit home thrice in a year, none of these were fulfilled. He said he and his brother along with few other persons were made to toil from 4 am till 10 pm everyday without leave and remuneration.

Unable to bear the gruelling work, Prabhakaran escaped and came back to Madurai a few weeks ago following which his parents went to Bengaluru to rescue their younger son. Kasimayan allegedly asked them to repay more than `1 lakh and did not let them go after filing a case at the local police station.